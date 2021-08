The Federal Executive Council has approved contracts for the rehabilitation of Warri and Kaduna refineries at $1.4 billion.

The breakdown shows that $897 million is earmarked for the Warri refinery and $586 million for Kaduna refinery.



https://www.channelstv.com/2021/8/04/just-in-fg-approves-1-4bn-for-rehabilitation-of-warri-kaduna-refineries/