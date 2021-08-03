FG Begins Cash Transfer To 200,000 Nigerians

Connect on Linked in

The Federal Government is set to commence cash payment to 200,000 Nigerians.

The beneficiaries are urban poor senior citizens that do not have access to regular income and are impacted by COVID-19.

Iorwa Apera, Coordinator, National Social Safety Net Programme, made the announcement on Monday in Abuja.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management official said identified citizens were authenticated by their respective communities.

Apera noted that 4 percent of 35 million poor and vulnerable persons in the national register in 36 states and the FCT were elderly persons.

Two million individuals, categorised as senior citizens, were aggregated by location, education, age, status, disability and sex.

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2021/08/03/fg-begins-cash-transfer-to-200000-nigerians/