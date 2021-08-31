The Federal Government may sanction eligible Nigerians who refuse COVID-19 vaccination.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, gave the hint at a press briefing briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

In Edo and Ondo States, the state governments had already announced restrictions regarding some public places that those who have not taken COVID-19 vaccine cannot have access to.

Shuaib said the government may “apply the basic rule of law” against such people because they will be endangering the lives of other people.

He said, “he Presidential Steering Committee and the Federal Ministry of Health is exploring ways of making vaccines more available to all Nigerians including federal civil servants and corporate entities.

“Once these vaccines are made equitably available to all Nigerians, then we would need to have a frank discussion about justice, fairness and liberty that exist around vaccine hesistancy.

“If some individuals refuse to take the vaccine, hence endangering those who have or those who could not due to medical exemptions, then we have to apply the basic rule of law which stipulates that your human right stops where mine begins.

So, you have a right to refuse vaccines, but you do not have the right to endanger the health of others.”



Source: https://punchng.com/breaking-fg-considers-sanction-for-nigerians-who-refuse-covid-19-vaccination/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...