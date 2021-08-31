Final Year Kaduna Polytechnic Student Dies After Signing Out (Pictures)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A final year Hospitality Management student of the Kaduna Polytechnic, Faith Favour, has died after her signing-out celebration, NaijaCover Reports.

Faith had shared a photo of herself and coursemates from their signing out celebration two weeks ago.

One of her coursemates, Mhister Isaac disclosed the sad news on Facebook on Monday, August 30 but didn't give full details.

Faith i can’t believe you are gone. With all the stress and difficulties we went through, u can’t even wait to finish your project or see your last result. Dead why….? Hmm. Faith #HOMSA love you but God love’s you most. May your gentle soul Rest In Perfect Peace.



