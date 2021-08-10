Final Year Nasarawa Student Dies In Motor Accident, 6 Days After Signing-Out (Pics)

Final year Nasarawa varsity student dies in motor accident 6 days after signing-out celebration

Final year Nasarawa varsity student dies in motor accident 6 days after signing-out celebration

A final year Accounting student of the Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK), Ezekiel Kuje (Abiola) has died six days after his signing-out celebration.

Kuje, 27, reportedly died as a result of injuries sustained from motor accident which occurred on Saturday, August 7.

Final year Nasarawa varsity student dies in motor accident 6 days after signing-out celebration

The deceased was a native of Alushi, a multi-ethnic community in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

He was born on June 12, and named in honor of late MKO Abiola.

On August 2, the deceased had taken to Facebook to share photos of himself and coursemates during their signing-out celebration.

“I return all the praise, honour, adoration & glory to God Almighty who have set my part throughout my academics. I appreciate my family, friends & all those who stood by me. May God reward u all abundantly. A big congratulations to us the great accountants. Looking forward for better days” he wrote.

Final year Nasarawa varsity student dies in motor accident 6 days after signing-out celebration Final year Nasarawa varsity student dies in motor accident 6 days after signing-out celebration Final year Nasarawa varsity student dies in motor accident 6 days after signing-out celebration Final year Nasarawa varsity student dies in motor accident 6 days after signing-out celebration Final year Nasarawa varsity student dies in motor accident 6 days after signing-out celebration Final year Nasarawa varsity student dies in motor accident 6 days after signing-out celebration Final year Nasarawa varsity student dies in motor accident 6 days after signing-out celebration

Final year Nasarawa varsity student dies in motor accident 6 days after signing-out celebration Final year Nasarawa varsity student dies in motor accident 6 days after signing-out celebration Final year Nasarawa varsity student dies in motor accident 6 days after signing-out celebration Final year Nasarawa varsity student dies in motor accident 6 days after signing-out celebration Final year Nasarawa varsity student dies in motor accident 6 days after signing-out celebration.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/8/final-year-nasarawa-varsity-student-dies-in-motor-accident-6-days-after-signing-out-celebration-2.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

