Final Year Student Dies In Motor Accident Days After Her Final Exams (Photos)

A final year student of the Delta State College of Health Technology (DELSCOTECH), Ofuoma, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state, Victory Idjai, has died in a motor accident few days after her final exams, NaijaCover Reports.

It was gathered by NaijaCover, that the Dental Nursing student was killed in the auto crash which occurred on Sunday, August 8.

The deceased had reportedly written her final paper last week and was awaiting her License Examination before her untimely death, NaijaCover Learnt.

Acting spokesperson of the Delta State State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident to NaijaCover on Monday.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG

