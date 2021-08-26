Finally, I Left My Job For Freelancing

I’ll be resigning in the from my work place to venture into Freelancing full time. Why?

Because my work is so stressful. It’s 6:04am and I’m already late for work. I’ll be at the work place doing tedious work till 7:30pm. I’ll have to be standing till that evening time of the day. It’s a one man business and I risk being fired any time. From March to August, I’ve been able to save 55k. I don’t do it drinks. Neither do I smoke or buy expensive things for myself. Well, yes. I don’t have a girlfriend. So saving 55k portrays how zealous I am with the savings with the little I earn. Now, I’m facing a health challenge: a back and waist pain. So I want out.

Planning on focusing on the Freelancing route.

My worry now is, am I making the right decision?

I need your advice. What would you do if you were to be me?

To be or not to be?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...