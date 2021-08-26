First BBN Winner, Katung Aduwak & His Wife Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary (Photos)

Ex-BBN Winner, Katung Aduwak And Wife Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary (Photos)

Winner of the maiden Big Brother Nigeria competition, Katung Aduwak, took to his Instagram handle to celebrate 8th wedding anniversary with his wife, Raven, on August 25 2021, IgbereTV reports.

They got married on August 25, 2013. Katung shared lovely photos of his wife and their son. He captioned the photos.

”You have given me EVERYTHING.

So excited about the REST we have laid out.

Let’s keep checking them boxes.

FOREVER AND A DAY MORE

Happy Anniversary “ACE BUNKUN”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CS_IyRwLJgG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In 2006, 26-year-old Katung Aduwak won the premier edition of the Big Brother Nigeria reality TV show aired between March 5 and June 4, 2006. He hails from Zonkwa, Kaduna State.

