First-Class Student Of Michael Okpara University Dies In Accident After Signing Out

A first-class final-year student of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Blessing Kalu, has been killed by a truck in Umudike Oboro in the Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State.

The victim who is an indigene of Nkporo, in the Bende LGA of Abia State, had boarded a motorcycle to a gas station to fill her cylinder up with cooking gas, and was on her way home when the accident happened.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the motorcycle Kalu boarded was on the verge of overtaking the truck when the accident happened. She was knocked down and thereafter started breathing heavily. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Kalu who bagged a first-class in Entrepreneurial Studies student, finished her final examination last Friday. She went to church on Sunday, August 22 for thanksgiving and sadly, lost her life on Monday, August 23. Her body has since been deposited in the morgue.

May her soul rest in peace, Amen.

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/8/first-class-final-year-student-of-michael-okpara-university-in-abia-killed-in-motorcycle-accident-two-days-after-her-final-paper.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...