First Class Students Of Ignatius Ajuru University Write Test To Prove Their Grades

Some students of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUOE) who were recently awarded First class honours were made to write a qualifying test today to prove they merit their first class status.

Some of the students who spoke to Siggy.ng just before the exam started, criticized it saying the information about the test was vague and on short notice. Others welcomed the idea.

Some of the students also spoke to our correspondent after writing the 45 minutes test which they said on quantitative reasoning.

As you may know,the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education decided that all graduating students for the year 2021 on Cumulative Grade point Average of 4.5 and above take what they called qualifying test following concerns that certain factors may have influenced the first class degrees obtained by some students



https://siggy.ng/first-class-students-of-ignatius-ajuru-university-of-education-to-write-test-to-prove-degree-authenticity/

