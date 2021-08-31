Five Die As Car Rams Into Tree In Adamawa (Photos)

Five persons died in a fatal accident in Madugu village before Loko Song Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Monday, August 30.

It was gathered that occupants of the Toyota starlet car were travelling from Yola to Michika Local Government Area when the the driver lost control near and rammed into a tree.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Suleiman Yahaya, who confirmed the incident, said five people in the vehicle including the driver died on the spot.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/8/five-killed-as-car-rams-into-tree-in-adamawa.html

