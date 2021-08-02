Fix Federal Roads In Your States, We’ll Pay You Later – FG Tells Governors

Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu, Minister of State, Works and Housing, on Saturday made the disclosure during a visit to Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, at Government House, Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

“Out of the total distance of roads we have across the country, 34,000 kms plus are under the jurisdiction of the federal government out of which we are currently working on over 13,000 kms simultaneously with over 800 contracts currently ongoing.

“Before now, some states may find it extremely necessary, because of urgency, to approach the federal government to seek financial help and permission to construct federal roads that are within their states.. they will be reimbursed later.

Responding, Gov. Bagudu appreciated the minister for the visit, applauding the present administration for completing one of the legacy roads it inherited; Sokoto-Tambuwal-Kontagora road.

“This road is one of the most important roads, not only does it link other states with the Federal Capital Territory, but it is the main gateway to Lagos.

“I remember in 2015 when we came in before the completion of the road, whenever we were having security council meeting, it was a nightmare for the Emir of Yauri to come, but today, he even looks forward to coming for the meetings.

https://m.guardian.ng/news/roads-construction-fg-refunds-n143bn-to-5-states-minister/