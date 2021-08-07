Floyd Mayweather Shows Off His Incredible Car Collection (Photos)

SWEET SCIENCE: Floyd Mayweather shows off his amazing ‘sweet 16’ car collection worth millions in incredible basement garage

The 44-year-old regularly shows off his arsenal of supercars that are divided between his two mansions in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

It is understood that his amazing collection is worth over £20million, with his motors mostly coming in either black or white.

In his Beverly Hills property they’re black, and in his Las Vegas manor they’re white.

And Mayweather, who splashed out £700,000 on nine cars for his friends and himself prior to his exhibition against Logan Paul, shared a video on Instagram of his black vehicles parked inside his garage.

Addressing his 27million followers, Mayweather proudly said: “We got options, options, options. I got about 100 cars.

“But right here, we like to call this the ‘sweet 16’.”

Pointing to just some of his motors, he showed off his Ferrari supercars, a Lamborghini, a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren and a Bentley along with numerous Rolls Royce’s and many more.

Discussing which car he wanted to drive after the video, he remarked: “I got options.

“I don’t know what I want to take out tonight. I’m looking, I’m looking, I’m looking.

“You know what? Today is going to be our light day, so you know what I’m going to do?

“Make things nice and easy, I’ll take this one.”



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/15797684/floyd-mayweather-car-collection-sweet-16/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

