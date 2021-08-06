Focusing On Our Salat And Prayers

Khushoo is about being mentally present in one’s prayers. It’s about knowing what we are reciting from the Quran and engaging our hearts with Allah when saying Allah’s remembrances and Azkar in salat and our prayers.

It’s about having our hearts and minds focused towards Allah when we are in the state of salat.

Here is a short explanation by Ibn al-Qayyim (may Allaah have mercy on him) who said,

“The khushoo’ of true faith is when the heart feels aware and humble before the greatness and glory of Allaah, and is filled with awe, fear and shyness, so that the heart is utterly humbled before Allaah and broken, as it were, with fear, shyness, love and the recognition of the blessings of Allaah and its own sins. So no doubt the khushoo’ of the heart is followed by the khushoo’ of the body. .(Al-Rooh, p. 314)

Why can’t we seem to focus during our salat? Why don’t our hearts engage with Allah in our prayers?

We all have the power to choose and to control our focus for a few minutes. Let’s think how we do it when we are talking to people or when we are talking to our managers and supervisors. So, we can do it when we want to do it or when we have told ourselves about the importance of who we are talking to in our conversations.

Who can be more important than our Creator and our Lord? Why can’t we focus for a few minutes when we are praising Him, glorifying Him, and asking Him to relieve us from our own troubles and problems?

How does it make you feel when someone you are talking to seems not present in the moment and lost elsewhere or busy doing something else? Would you take them seriously? Do you feel disrespected?

Hudhayfah (may Allaah be pleased with him) used to say: “Beware of the khushoo’ of hypocrisy.” He was asked, “What is the khushoo’ of hypocrisy?” He said, “When the body shows khushoo’ but there is no khushoo’ in the heart.”(al-Madaarij, 1/521)

There is nothing more pleasing to Satan than for us to have our hearts and minds distracted from Allah. Let’s not play in his evil plans and hands.

There is nothing more pleasing to Allah than you remembering Him by engaging all your faculties. Let’s try to be fully present in our Ibadat with our hearts and minds.

Our salat and prayers are a perfect opportunity for us to rise above our temptations, distractions, and preoccupations. Let’s work to enhance the quality of our moments with Allah. He’s Rahman (Gracious), Raheem (Compassionate and Merciful), Ghafoor (Ever-Forgiving), and so much more. Can you imagine how our lives could improve if we focused fully on Him for a few moments?

Remember, Allah tells us in Surah Qaaf in the Quran, verse 16 that He is closer to us than our jugular vein.

“And indeed We have created man, and We know whatever thoughts his inner self develops, and We are closer to him than (his) jugular vein. (Quran 50:16)”

So, Allah’s close and He’s watching us and aware of all our moves and what crosses our hearts and minds.

Let’s do our best to be fully present in our salat and prayers for a few minutes and let’s ask Him to grant us the ability to focus our hearts and minds to Him in the state of all our Ibadat. See the following verses from the Quran on the importance for Khushoo in our salat.

Successful indeed are the believers: those who humble themselves in prayer; and those who are ˹properly observant of their prayers. Quran 23:1, 2, 9

