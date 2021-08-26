Former Ugandan Couple Celebrate Their Divorce After 6 Years Of Separation (Pix)

Former Ugandan Couple Celebrate Their Divorce After 6 Years Of Separation (Photos)

A former married couple from Uganda have celebrated their divorce after six years of separation and two children, IgbereTV reports.

Immaculate Nantongo and her ex-husband took their divorce celebration at a restaurant together. They also had a ‘happily divorced’ cake.

The mother and entrepreneur shared the news via her Facebook page on Wednesday, August 25 after the divorce was finalized.

She wrote:

“So finally my divorce is final yeeeeeeey after 6yrs of separation. Today I choose to celebrate an end of something that resulted into two handsome boys. I celebrate the friendship ,the co parenting and the maturity. 7yrs ago I didn’t know we would be at this place sitting together and sharing a meal .how time heals everything… Deciding to let go of the hurt, betrayal and choosing to forgive wasn’t a simple thing but I did and we are in the best place we could ever be

Am not here to glamorize divorce but to tell anyone in a similar situation, divorce is not the end of life. You can still be civil with your ex. Life can still be beautiful but also to let you know that God is not mad at you. Yes he hates divorce but he loves you so much.

No parent would want their child to endure or be killed in a relationship just for the sake of it. If we earthly parents want the best for our kids how about God our father?

God hates divorce for what it does to people, it breaks up families but in the midst of your divorce you can choose to make the most out of your situation. Co parent better. It’s all about giving your kids the best opportunities in life. Making the best decisions for them.

So for one last time, we came together to celebrate the life we had and the individual lives we live.

Happy divorce day to us and to the next chapter of my life

Romans 8:28

#SayNoToDIVORCESTIGMA

#JESUSLOVESUS

#ChoosingtoCoparent”



