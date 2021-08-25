Four Die, Many Injured In Fatal Auto Crash In Delta (Pictures)

Four persons have been confirmed dead in an auto crash at Emuhu axis of the Benin-Asaba Expressway, Delta State.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the victims were burnt to death after a diesel-laden tanker burst into flames after colliding with an 18-seater commercial bus.

A witness said officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps made efforts to rescue some of the passengers on the bus.

He said, “Four persons died on the spot, while many who were injured were taken to hospitals.

“The accident caused gridlock on the busy road, but security agents, including the police, were on ground to divert traffic to alternative routes.”

The acting Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the accident.

Increasing menace of road traffic crashes

He said, “Four persons died, while many others who sustained injuries were rushed to hospitals.”

The crash happened barely 24 hours after seven wedding guests died in an accident at Orogun, in the Ughelli North LGA of the state.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/four-die-many-injured-in-delta-crash/%3famp

