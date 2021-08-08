Four ‘Notorious’ Bandits Terrorising Kaduna LGA Neutralized By Troops

The Kaduna government says four “notorious” bandits have been killed by security forces in Igabi LGA of the state.

Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday.

Aruwan said the bandits were killed in a valley popularly known as ‘Maikwandaraso’.

He said the bandits were eliminated via a combination of ground and air assaults on bandit enclaves.

He identified the “notorious” bandits as Alili Bandiro, Dayyabu Bala, Bala Nagwarjo, and Sulele Bala.

The commissioner added that several other bandits were also killed during the operation.

“Following the ongoing military operations against armed bandits, and painstaking human intelligence checks, it has been confirmed that four notorious bandits were neutralized in a valley popularly known as ‘Maikwandaraso’Local Government Area,” the statement reads.

“Maikwandaraso is close to Karshi village, and shares boundaries with the infamous Kawara and Malul forests in the same Igabi LGA, which have been identified as the hub of several armed bandit camps and hideouts.”

The commissioner said Nasir El-Rufai, governor of the state, expressed satisfaction at the development and thanked the military for their efforts at ridding the areas of armed bandits.

“The governor commended the troops and personnel involved in the successful strikes, and encouraged them to sustain the tempo of operations towards a comprehensive sweep of all hideouts,” he added.



https://www.thecable.ng/four-notorious-bandits-terrorising-kaduna-lga-killed-by-troops/

