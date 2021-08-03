Fresh Graduate Of YABATECH Dies After Being Stabbed During Signing Out (Photos)

A fresh graduate of Yaba College of Technology has died after he was stabbed shortly after taking his last exam.

Victor Moore Osatuyi, a higher National Diploma 2 civil engineering student, had gone out to celebrate with friends after their last exams when he was stabbed.

The father-of-one had joined his colleagues to celebrate at a lounge on July 28 after their exams. However, a fight broke out in the lounge and Victor was injured.

The victim, who was the class governor of his set, was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors tried unsuccessfully to save him before they pronounced him dead.

Victor was buried on July 30. Students of Yabatech have scheduled a candlelight event in his honor to hold today, August 3.

Below are tributes from friends.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/8/fresh-graduate-of-yabatech-dies-after-being-stabbed-during-signing-out-celebration-2.html

NAPES MEDIA

PRESS RELEASE

This is to inform the general public that our beloved colleague and friend, OSATUYI VICTOR OLUWATOSIN MOORE was buried yesterday at Akure, Ondo State.

We had Eight ( representatives from the School who followed through his last ride home where he was finally received by members of his family and laid to rest.

To pay our Last Respect to our beloved friend, there will be a Candle Night to quietly reflect, support and pray together for him.

The arrangement for the candle night are stated below:

Date: Tuesday, 3rd August 2021

Time: 5pm

Convergence Point: School of Engineering Quadrangle

MOVEMENT ROUTE

_Engineering through back of Library to backgate (wait for 5mins to pray) , then move through front of Environmental through front of Library through front of Old Environmental, front of Polaris Bank, to front of Student Affairs (5mins wait for prayer)… Through front of bakassi, through love Garden, through SMBS, through new building, through Science Complex, through Art, through Zenith Bank, to front of Engineering (wait to pay final respect)._

Please note that all candles � will be laid down infront of CE Building.

Osatuyi Victor aka Moore was peaceful, jovial, full of life, a peacemaker, wonderful person who is always ready to sacrifice for anyone.

We will continue to take consolation in the fact that the deceased lived a fulfilled life and has left a good legacy on this earth.

He survived by a Daughter, Brothers, Aged Mother, Family members and Friends.

The loss of a loved one is indeed a very heartbreaking occurrence and We pray that God repose the soul of the deceased, He will be greatly missed.

We pray God grant his family, loved ones, the whole Yabatech community the fortitude to bear this very painful irreplaceable loss.

Rest In Peace!

Publicity Team✍️

Comr. Ibirongbe Olawale (P.R.O 1)



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4371706619555549&id=100001487620471