Ganduje, Okorocha, Fashola, Others To Discuss Nigeria’s Unity

The Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, former Governor of Imo State, Sen. Rochas Okorocha, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Raji Fashola (SAN), would discuss the country’s unity on Thursday following the recent agitations by separatists calling for the balkanisation of the country.

The public lecture series organised by journalists covering the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is aimed at contributing to the intellectual development of the nation’s democracy.

The Chairman of the Conference Organising Committee, Mr. Babatunde Ayeni, in a statement issued yesterday said the invited dignitaries would discuss the topic “Sustaining United and Indivisible Nigeria: A myth or Reality,” at the event billed to hold at the Sheraton Hotels, Abuja.

Ayeni noted that the Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC and the Governor of Yobe State, Mr. Mai Mala Buni, would be the chairman of the occasion.

He said: “The public lecture series is aimed at providing workable template options for effective good governance and serve as a medium for the deepening of democratic norms and institutions by engaging key players in politics, public administration, academia and economy. Report and suggestions on the lecture will be made available to the party and interested members of the public.

“In discussing Nigeria’s diversity, we believe that Governor Ganduje has a lot of experience to share with Nigerians being a product of the premier University of Ibadan though born in Kano. It’s also a fact that Governor Ganduje’s daughter married a Yoruba man. In addition, Dr. Ganduje’s networks of close friends and associates are mostly from the South-east and South-south.”

Other prominent Nigerians expected to speak at the event include; Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, the Minister Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr. Timiprye Sylva, the Minister of State for Labour, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) Hon. James Faleke, among others.



https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2021/08/02/ganduje-okorocha-fashola-others-to-discuss-nigerias-unity/