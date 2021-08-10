Ghanaian Actress, Beverly Afaglo Loses ‘Everything’ As Fire Guts Her House (Photos)

Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo loses ‘everything’ as fire guts her house

“My house burnt down to ashes within 4hrs …… Everything gone, my passports,clothes,shoes,bags,wigs,jewelry,perfumes, my furniture, my kitchen everything gone. My kids room and all their clothes everything is gone.I’m left with what I wore out that’s all. Thank God there are no casualties but where do I start from?”

“The fire service got in on time but over 40mins they couldnt go inside because of the heavy smoke (I was wondering why they don’t have protective gears for smoke.Why are they not well equipped gosh) they stood there deliberating and another came and that was the worse, they had to use a generator but it couldn’t start which also took awhile, then another came which went thru a nieghbours house to the back of the house and started putting off the fire but it was too late .

My mum, the kids nanny,the kids and I are all left with nothing.

This country let’s stop doing partisan politics and set our priorities right and stop the misplaced priorities. Ghana hmmmmmm”

