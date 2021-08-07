‘Ghost’ Slams Security Guard To The Floor In Columbia (Pix, Video)

FRIGHT NIGHT: Creepy moment ‘poltergeist’ slams security guard into a wall and drags him along the floor in terrifying CCTV footage

THIS is the creepy moment an apparent “poltergeist” slams a security guard into the wall and drags him along the floor in terrifying CCTV footage.

The “phantom attack” took place in council offices while guards were patrolling at night, claims the mayor of a small mountain city in Colombia.

A security guard is seen walking along the middle of the corridor before suddenly veering to the side and slamming against a wall as if being hit by a “supernatural force”, claims mayor of Armenia, Jose Manuel Rios Morales.

The man remains on the floor where he appears to be struggling with an invisible foe pulling him.

At the end of the clip, two other security guards appear on the scene to help their terrified colleague.

The spooked mayor now has announced he is bringing in a bishop and other religious leaders to do an exorcism in the offices to rid it of any unwanted phatoms.

Rios Morales said: “I want to share this video with you today, emphasising that as mayor, I have the conviction that faith has insurmountable power.

“I want to give everyone a little peace of mind and let them know that in the company of the bishop and other religious leaders, we will bring God’s blessing to every corner of this workplace.

“We ask for respect and a union in prayer, and we assure you that nothing can steal our peace and tranquillity because we are protected by the hand of our Lord.”

It’s unclear when the holy men will arrive at the offices to tackle the aggressive spooks.

Commenting on the mayor’s announcement, one resident said: “At least now they can say that it’s the ghost who is embezzling from the mayor.”

Another said: “Yeah that ghost is looking for his pension, just like us!”

