Ghost Terrorizes Family In The United Kingdom (Pictures)

A FAMILY claims that a bald ghost terrorised them from months and even subjected them to “two physical attacks” .

Leah Lewis, 21, found an “unexplainable 15-centimetre scratch” on her left butt cheek which she believes is the work of an evil spirit haunting her home in Burton-upon-Trent, Derbyshire.

She claims the attack happened shortly after her mother Colette, 46, was “physically pinned to her bed” by the mysterious force and “was unable to move or speak” for two minutes.

Leah says she tried to rid their home of the ghost – described as tall, slender and bald – by saying aloud: “Anything not of light or love is not welcome within the house.”

But she believes the spirit, who was described as “angry and frustrated”, fought back and left a bruise on her bum that remains to this day.

The retail worker told The Sun: “My mum had an experience where she was in bed and suddenly she heard heavy breathing in her ear.

“She tried to shout for me but she couldn’t move and couldn’t speak and she thinks that lasted a couple of minutes.

REALLY SHAKEN UP!’

“Mum got goosebumps and her hair standing on end when she told me what happened, she was really shaken up.

“Then suddenly I heard a man’s laugh. It was like the spirit found it hilarious that he had scared my mum.

“Next I heard low breaths that sounded like three low gasps, which was what mum heard the night she was pinned down.

“I think I angered him when I told him to leave as when I got out of the shower I noticed a mark like I had been grabbed or was really badly scratched on my bum.

“I couldn’t have bumped into anything as I would have remembered – I got undressed and went into the shower and when I got out I saw it there.”

The “attacks” were the last in a string of unusual experiences that left the Lewis’ desperately asking a psychic medium for help.

Leah recalled taps being turned on, strange noises upstairs that couldn’t be explained and one night she claims to have seen the spirit.

She said: “I got out of bed to get a drink, walked out of my bedroom and turned to the stairs where I saw a really tall, slender, bald man coming out of my mum’s bedroom.

“It was one of those things that stop you dead in your tracks.

My mum was sleeping in her bed alone.

“I thought, ‘Oh!’ and after a while brushed it off and got a drink, I was tired and thought. ‘I’m not dealing with whatever that is.’”

IT LATCHED ONTO ME

Leah believes the spirit “latched” onto her and came to her family home after haunting her workplace in The Octagon Shopping Centre in Burton Upon Trent for several years.

Co-workers told her about other spooky moments prior to Leah having her first spiritual encounter around Christmas in 2018.

Leah said: “At first I was a bit sceptical and thought it could have been made-up but then I started seeing shadows when no one else was around.

“It wasn’t a scary experience but in a certain section of the warehouse you would feel really on edge and uneasy, it felt very uncomfortable.

“Then after the first lockdown, something flew off the shelves at me, which safe to say scared me quite a bit.”

In September last year, the family started experiencing unusual things at home – which they believe was due to the spirit following Leah home.

After “two physical encounters” with the spirit in June, mum-of-five Colette decided she had enough and reached out to those in the paranormal field for help.

Colette, a school lunch supervisor, told The Sun: “Leah got in touch with her spiritual side after my dad passed away last year and we’ve been that’s why the spirit attached himself to her.

“The man came home with my daughter and made himself quite comfortable within the family house.

“We were told he enjoyed the fact that we were a very female-oriented household as there’s no male figure.

“Then when I was pinned down it was very scary, I couldn’t shout for Leah and couldn’t get off the bed for two minutes.

“Then after the scratches and markings appeared on Leah I had enough, I was worried because things were getting worse and I knew I better get someone in.”

SPIRIT’S IDENTITY ‘UNMASKED ‘

Ian Griffiths, a psychic medium with 23 years of experience, helped the family and identified their experiences as being down a “negative spirit”.

With the help of his spirit guide, he claimed to have “passed the spirit on” and later cleansed the family’s home with sage to prevent further bad experiences.

The 54-year-old, from Swadlincote, told The Sun: “I could picture a male spirit who was tall and thin, he didn’t have much hair on top and had a long grey coat with big boots.

“He could have been a factory worker, who had an accident and died – some spirits don’t know they are dead, others don’t want to leave and some want to be noticed.



