Gloria Okolie: FENRAD Threatens Legal Action Against IGP Over Illegal Detention

An Environmental, Human Rights & pro-democracy Advocacy group, Foundation for Environmental Rights Advocacy and Development, FENRAD has threatened to take the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba to court over the prolonged illegal detention of Gloria Okolie, who was accused of working hand in glove with members of the proscribed want-away IPOB.

FENRAD says the detention which has spanned 69 days is in contravention of extant laws and a violation of the fundamental human rights of Gloria Okolie.

In a statement obtained by ABN TV titled, ‘Illegal Detention of Gloria Okolie You Will Hear from us at the Court FENRAD threatened Legal suit Against Inspector General of Police’ FENRAD decried the refusal of police authorities to grant family members and legal counsels access to the detained suspect, insisting that it will take all the necessary legal action against the Nigeria Police to ensure the enforcement of Okolie’s rights.

The statement signed by Comrade Nelson Nnanna Nwafor, Executive Director FENRAD Nigeria and Barr. Olusegun Bamgbose, Head legal Team partly reads, “Having followed for some time this detention where nobody (including her lawyers) has had access to Gloria, FENRAD will do everything to ensure justice follows including filing a suit against the Nigeria Police over this matter. It beggars belief that Gloria Okolie – whom sources said is being detained on the grounds of being a friend of one of the separatist group’s members, for allegedly furnishing the group with information and so on – is being held for intelligence or any investigation. What type of investigation, FENRAD seeks to know, is that in which a person is detained over sixty days!

“There is no legal justification for such illegal detention given the contemplation, interpretation and presumption of all extant laws in Nigeria including her constitution. The question becomes: from where is the police deriving its power to so detain an indigent citizen?

“Many worrisome details – about Gloria being subjected to slavery conditions and torture – are making the rounds, even those from reliable sources and the grapevine. FENRAD is keenly observing and willing to go the extra mile in exploring all legal alternatives to see that justice is done and that if found guilty Gloria Okolie be made to face the law.

“It is totally amateurish, FENRAD says, that in a world where scientific, forensic, and polished investigation has become the order of the day, Nigeria Police still deploys the crudest investigative method.

“The rights – to freedom of movement, association, to a fair hearing and freedom from degrading and illegal torture – of Gloria Okolie, it should be known, are being trampled upon by state agents and actors this long detention given. We will not fold our arms and let this happen to any Nigerian regardless of their station in life.

“Better Gloria Okolie is by a court of the land found guilty than the police being a judge in its own case as is happening now. FENRAD condemns this in its entirety and will stop at nothing in enforcing the rights of Gloria and if same have been violated will seek redress.

“While we keep following through as a rights group, we only wish to expressly tell the IG and the Owerri command where Gloria has been a resident that fourteen (14) days from the release date of this statement, we shall be willing to test the judiciary, the last hope of common and ordinary Nigerians like Gloria Okolie”



https://abntv.com.ng/2021/08/fenrad-threatens-legal-action-against-igp-over-gloria-okolies-illegal-detention/

