Goodluck Jonathan Inaugurated As Chancellor Of Cavendish University, Uganda (Pix)

Goodluck Jonathan Inaugurated As Chancellor Of Cavendish University, Uganda (Photos)

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has been formally Inaugurated as the Chancellor of Cavendish University, Uganda, IgbereTV reports.

The former president shared photos of his inauguration in his Facebook page, with the caption;

“I am pleased to have been formally inaugurated as the Chancellor of Cavendish University Uganda and to have performed my first official function in that capacity at the 10th Graduation Ceremony of the University today in Kampala, Uganda.

I congratulate the new graduands and urge them to deploy their knowledge towards positively impacting people, building a community of reformers and improving the society.

– GEJ”



