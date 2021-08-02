Governor Dapo Abiodun Loses Father

By Sulaiman Fasasi On Aug 2, 2021

ABEOKUTA – Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun Monday, lost his father, Dr Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, who died at the age of 89.

A statement by The Abiodun family of Iperu-Remo, Ogun State, said the late Patriach died after brief illness.

“Dr Abiodun, a devout Christian, is survived by his wife, Mrs Victoria Abiodun, many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family members, amongst them the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR.

“The deceased, an Educationist, worked as a school teacher for many years across the old Western State and was fondly called “Baba Teacher” due to his dedication to duty imparting knowledge and inculcating the right values in his students.”

https://independent.ng/just-in-gov-abiodun-loses-father/