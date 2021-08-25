Graphic Photos Of The 30 Yelwa Zangam Residents Killed In Fresh Attack In Jos

My fellow Nigerians, Fulani bandits have once again attacked the city of Jos killing 30 people. The Yelwa Zangam community situated behind the recently closed down university of Jos was attacked at midnight.

Eye witnesses say the Fulani bandits invaded the community shooting everyone on sight and burning houses. They destroyed the bridge leading to the community to prevent external help before launching the attack. Over 30 people were killed while others are in the hospital.

Note that the so called travellers killed were 22 and action was taken immediately by the government. Jos is as normal as it was yesterday despite what has happened. The government has not done anything to help the situation.

