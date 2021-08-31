Green Diamond Essay: Tell Your Nigerian Story And Win Up To N1m

Nigeria like many of her other African counterparts has a rich literary heritage. Over the years, she has produced some of the brightest minds in literature, who have gone ahead to win local and international awards.

IGBERE TV recalls the likes of Chinua Achebe who still holds the award for the most translated African book, Wole Soyinka who is a Nobel prize winner; some famous Nigerian writers have seen their careers take off after winning a literary award.

To celebrate the Nigerian dream, Green Diamond has launched a new essay competition- The Green Diamond Essay competition. It is an essay competition open to writers of Nigerian descent intended to celebrate Nigeria’s 61st year of independence.

The winner of the competition will go home with 1 million Naira, a MacBook, 3-month internet subscription, branded laptop bag, journal and stationery. The first runner up will go home with 750 thousand Naira, HP Laptop, branded backpack, 3-month internet subscription, journal and stationery while the second runner up will win 500 thousand Naira, a Zinox laptop, 3-month internet subscription, journal and stationery. Other top 7 entries will win 100 thousand Naira each and a slew of additional perks. This year’s ceremony is set to recognize 60 exceptional Nigerians and publicly reward them.

The competition is hinged on the journey of Nigeria since her independence hence the essay topic:

“Celebrating 60 years of our togetherness – Nigeria Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow”

You are expected to put together a 1200 article or story, explaining your ideal Nigerian scenario. Other information including terms and conditions can be found on the website, greendiamondng.com.

The judges of this competition include some high-profile Nigerians who have shown their mettle in the literary society. These Nigerians do not just understand the complexities of delivering an exceptional writing piece but are also well versed in idea analysis. The judges will be credible people who have already amassed a good level of social credibility and integrity.

If you are a Nigerian writer, passionate about a better country and would like to share your ideal story of Nigeria, then this is one essay competition you would definitely be interested in. This is an excellent opportunity for any aspiring writer to boost their careers. Don’t be left out. Think you can win? visit www.greendiamond.ng now to register.

https://igberetvnews.com/1399257/green-diamond-essay-tell-nigerian-story-win-n1m/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...