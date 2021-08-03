Groom Shoots His Friend On Wedding Day In US For ‘Having An Affair With His Wife’

According to reports, a groom allegedly shot his friend on his wedding day after suspecting he had an affair with his new wife.

Authorities say, Devin Jose Jones, 30, was in the car with his bride and friend heading home after the wedding when the trio was stuck in traffic. While in traffic, Jones began tossing around accusations of an alleged affair between her and his friend. As tensions boiled over, Jones got out of his vehicle and shot his friend in the leg before firing another shot at a car passing by, striking one person in the hand.

Jones’s wife was able to flag down an ambulance and get both victims to a nearby hospital. Jones was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, according to jail records.



