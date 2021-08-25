Gunmen Kidnap Nasarawa Electoral Officer, Barr. Abubakar Opu

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped one Barr. Mohammed Abubakar Opu, the Secretary of Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission.

DAILY POST learnt that the incident occured on Tuesday night when the assailants invaded the residence of the victim at Bakin Rijiya village, along Lafia-Shendam road in the state.

The Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramham Nansel confirmed the development in a statement he issued and forwarded to DAILY POST on Wednesday morning.

According to the PPRO, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi has led a detachment of Police personnel to the area to ensure that the victim is rescued unhurt.

The Commissioner called on residents to help the security operatives by making relevant information available.

The statement reads, “On 25/8/2021 at about 0145hrs, a complaint was lodged at C Division, Lafia that, on 24/8/2021 at about 2345hrs, unknown gunmen numbering about five, abducted one Barr. Mohammed Abubakar Opu ( The Secretary of Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission) in his residence located at Bakin rijiya village, along Lafia-Shendam road, Nasarawa State.

“On receipt of the complaints, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi immediately led a detachment of Police personnel comprising of personnel of the Anti Kidnapping unit, Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit and other tactical units of the Command to the scene.

“Consequently, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of State Criminal Investigation Department was also directed to move to the scene and conduct a comprehensive investigation inorder to unveil the faces of those responsible for the commission of the despicable act, rescue the victim and arrest the perpetrators.

“The Commissioner of Police is hereby calling on anyone with useful information that will aid the investigation to call the following phone numbers: 08063899824, 08140237449, 08035429706, 08032875187 and 08037461715”.



