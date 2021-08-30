Gunmen Kill Female Poly Student, One Other In Rivers State (Pictures)

Two persons were killed and one injured when gunmen suspected to be cultists invaded Ka-Bori community in the Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the community at 6am on Sunday, August 29, shot indiscriminately and killed a man and a female student of the Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnic Bori, identified as Burabari Sunday.

The Chairman of Khana LGA, Dr Thomas Bariere, who confirmed the incident, described it as an act of terrorism.

“The two persons that were confirmed dead are from Gokana LGA. One of them is from Lewe. I am in touch with my colleague in Gokana. We are putting our heads together to forestall any crisis that may result from this,” he said.

“You can agree with me that if this situation is not put under control, it can metamorphose into a Khana-Gokana crisis. Clearly, those who launched the attack this morning came in through Uegura-Boue. We are consulting and compiling the names of those who perpetrated the act this morning. The security agents are also putting their searchlight on them.”

The council boss said the killings started on Monday August 23, adding that innocent people were being killed.

“The killings on Monday were all innocent people. The killings in the early hours of today are also innocent people. So it is not an issue of a cult war anymore; what we are seeing is nothing but terrorism,” he added.

The Public Relations Officer of Kono-Boue Community Development Committee, Golden Nwibakpo, denied that the attackers were from his community.

“Kono-Biue people are still mourning the five people they lost last Monday. Some of the victims have not been buried because the bodies were in the bush. So, how could they have planned an attack from Kono-Boue, passed through Uegura and other places to Ka-Bori to shoot?” Nwibakpo said.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Gokana Students (NUGOS) Worldwide, has condemned the killing of Bubari Sunday.

Comr. Hope Koosi, charged leaders of the community to take immediate action and bring th culprits to book.



