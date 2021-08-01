Hans Essaadi is new MD/CEO Nigerian Breweries

The board and management of Nigerian Breweries Plc – the leading brewer in the country, has confirmed the resumption of duty of its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Hans Essaadi, effective Monday, August 2, 2021.

An industry veteran with 30 years’ experience, Essaadi who was appointed CEO designate in May replaces Jordi Borrut Bel, who ran the affairs of the company between January 2018 and July 2021 and now assumes the position of MD/CEO, HEINEKEN South Africa.

Until his appointment, Essaadi was the Managing Director of AlHaram Beverages, the HEINEKEN Operating Company in Egypt. 

