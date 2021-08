The US Government and allies earlier warned her citizens to keep off the Kabul Airport following intelligence reports of an imminent bomb threat.

We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can.



Pentagon Press Secretary, John Kirby

