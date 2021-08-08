‘Help! The Girl I Am Trying To Date Is Fickle-Minded’

Hello fellow Nairalanders,

There’s this girl I really like. She’s my spec and we just clicked and became good friends.

I actually met her at an event and we exchanged numbers.

I did all the necessary follow ups and we connected.

We have gone swimming, outings and I have invited her over to my place like three times.

We have great conversations, kisses and all that, but no sex.

She called me recently and told me I need to leave her alone because she is Fickle minded.

I went through the internet to research more about fickle minded people.

According to vocabulary.com, People who are fickle change their minds so much you can’t rely on them. If your best friend suddenly decides that she doesn’t like you one week, and then the next week she wants to hang out again, she’s being fickle.

Fickle comes from the Old English word ficol, for deceitful. We usually use fickle to talk about people, but it can also be used for abstract things that alternately favor you and abuse you, like the weather. If you win the lottery and then lose everything else in the world that’s important to you, fate is being fickle.

I am now confused. Should I persuade her because I want her to be my girlfriend.

I am not a Simp and I don’t want to be all around her if she is truly fickle minded.

Help a bro.

Your comments are highly anticipated.

©Omicron007