How Conspiracy Against Bode George Reduced PDP To Political Beggars – Babatope

Chief Ebenezer Babatope, a former Minister of Transport on Sunday said that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would have been saved from its current political crisis if the party stakeholders had allowed Chief Olabode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the party to become the national chairman in 2017.

Speaking in an interview with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Babatope said the powerbrokers in the PDP then conspired against Bode George because they wanted a national chairman they can easily dictate to and control.

He also said that aside from the conspiracy against Bode George, many of his associates in the party were victimised while he, who was the Director-General of Bode George’s Campaign Organisation was removed as a member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT).

“It is a pity that people have lost political vision. If they had not lost it, they would have discovered that the PDP would have been saved from the current disaster it is facing if they had allowed Bode George to emerge as the national chairman of the party. But they won’t because they want a national chairman they can control and dictate to”.

“They conspired against him and all of us who are his friends. All those who they alleged are loyalists of Bode George were removed from all the PDP offices they were holding. For example, I was kicked out of the Board of Trustees of the PDP and Bode George was not allowed to run the party”.

“Now, we are now facing a major political disaster. The election is only about one and half years and now we have members of the NWC resigning their positions. Honestly, we are faced with a political disaster.

“All of us are all guilty of the crime of visionlessness whereby we allow things to degenerate and the PDP is now left like a political beggar,” he said.

https://independent.ng/how-conspiracy-against-bode-george-has-reduced-pdp-to-a-political-beggar-babatope/

