How Do Husbands In Nigeria Cope When Their Wives Are Abroad?

I mean how can u marry and your wife is abroad while u are in Nigeria. I don’t quite understand especially for young marriage.

A cousin of mine married 3 years ago, my age mate , till today he hasn’t been able to relocate to meet his wife. I mean is it possible one guy wont be servicing her steady? How do such husband handle such thought. The Lady is Nigerian and nurse in the U.S. They commhnicate with zoom.

I hear of husband keeping their wife in Nigeria while hustling abroad . But the case of wife husling abroad while husband in Nigeria has no wherewithal or visa luck of going abroad is strange.

You can imagine the confidence and rest of mind the wife over there will be serviced…this life ehn. You can share ur thought and experience.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

