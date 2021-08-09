‘How Do I Explain To My Parents That I Don’t Want To Belong To Any Religion?’

My Dad called me this evening to tell me the essence of praying. The thing is that I don’t believe praying solves anything Atleast to me. the day I stopped believing and started working more on myself, I found out that things started getting better for me than those who goes to the Church and Mosques.

When I think about a lot of things I have read and what I have experienced I feel like I have always been deceived all my life.

The Pastors and Prophets with their fake miracles or the Boko Haram and their suicide with the reasons of going to heaven to get virgins.

I currently live with them though I plan on moving to my own place by the end of this year or early next year.

I really want to tell them in a polite way so they can accept my way.

My Dad won’t accept this, as he believes that it is God or nothing.

