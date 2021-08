Good day guys

I’m a single guy but I have a family to carter for, and that’s my mum and sister.

The problem is I earn 80k in lagos and I don’t know its just not enough for me

And I’m not paying a rent I live in family house.

Can someone please tell me how to manage my resources because very soon I would want to stand alone and start my own family.

Thanks.

