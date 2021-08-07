How Do You Deal With Family Issue When Choosing Who To Marry?

I’m the last born in the family, all the members of the family had gotten married except me.

I’m 32 now, just rounded up my study. I’m into farming, school works and doing catering work as well. I’m financially balance. I have not gone into a relationship before, I just ignore that aspect because I believe in the principle of “one thing at a time”.

Now that I’m through with my study and I have something doing, I’m planning of going into a relationship and get married at least by 2023 but I’m perceiving there’s going to be a problem between me and my family.

My family is very selective, very selective… There was a time a friend started visiting me anytime I went to the village, my mother notice it and told me that the girl is not welcome in the family, she gave me her reason too, I told my Mom she is just a friend and nothing more.

Today my neice got married, I invited my crush and she came to the wedding and I introduced her to my family as my friend, when the ceremony was going on, my sister told me and I quote “this girl you brought is not acceptable, she is too old for you, “common” she is just 27 and am 32… I told my sister that we are just friends and nothing more, then she said better…

I don’t want to have any issue with my family in marring a girl but I’m afriad problem might be inevitable because I won’t want my family to choose who or who not to marry, I have never had issue with my family before, they love me very much and we are living happily.

One mind is telling me to follow my heart another mind is telling me don’t let a woman bring issue between you and your family…

Gosh! family get wahala! What is wrong in marring a girl of 27 years and I’m 32. (5years different)

I’m not ready for any family wahala…

Please how do you handle this kind of issue.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

