How Do You Deal With Rejection Mail After Applying For A Job?

So yeah, I have been applying for a lot of jobs recently and honestly Nairaland has been of good help cause there is literally a thread for anything on here.

I have applied for a lot of jobs as I said earlier, got shortlisted for most but it just feels as though I can’t get past the first level of assessment. Before you know it, rejection mail don land.

Today I just want to hear your stories, how were you able to cope with the depression that come right after?

I understand that you need to have faith and all but when and where did you draw the line to maybe stop applying for jobs and start a business?

Is there something one can do to have better aptitude test scores?

I’m in a fix right and I believe most people are so please share your thoughts and let’s us all learn from you.

