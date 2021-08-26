How Lady Hired Armed Robbers In Military Uniforms To Kill Jilted Lover (Pics)

A comedian, Gabriel Uzoma, reportedly escaped assassination attempt after his jilted lover, Victory Kelechi Joseph, allegedly hired suspected armed robbers in Military uniforms, who invaded his house in Lagos to kill him.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the incident happened at Uwagboe Street, Ipaja area of Lagos, where Uzoma resides with his friends.

According to the residents, Uzoma narrowly escaped the onslaught because he did not return home that day but his friends, found in his house identified as Emmanuel Eldon and Austine Alfred, were brutally attacked at gun point.

The armed men reportedly invaded the house to attack Uzoma but when they did not find him, they damaged the television, carted away two laptops, Canon camera including money belonging to Uzoma to the tune of N555, 000 and escaped.

Comedian, Uzoma

After the robbery operation, Victory Kelechi Joseph was said to have been given N20,000 as compensation for her own share of the loot.

The incident was reported to the Police at Ipaja Division, who trailed the 20-year Victory Kelechi to her hideout. She was arrested and detained at the Police Station for interrogation.

The victim, Gabriel Uzoma, who was still in shock, told P.M.EXPRESS that Kelechi was his girlfriend but later left for sometime before she returned and pleaded to live with him because she did not want to live with her parents and her sister.

He said he told her that it was no longer possible because he was living with his friends and she also pleaded with him to engage her in her comedy show to play a role, which he obliged her.

However, on the day they agreed to go to the hotel in Badaro area of the State, where the comedy show will take place, Kelechi was late and her role was given to another person to perform, which led to serious disagreement between them.

According to Gabriel Uzoma, during interrogation, Kelechi admitted she engaged four armed men in uniform and only knew one of them, the remaining three were not known to her. She also admitted after the operation that she was given N20,000 as compensation.

She also alleged that Gabriel Uzoma took advantage of her by attempting to sleep with her, which made her to arrange the suspects now at large to attack him.

The lady, Kelechi, reportedly told the Police that Uzoma wanted to rape her when he invited her to the hotel for the show, which Uzoma denied and said she had been his lover, with whom he had done many things together and the issue of raping her was not in the picture.

When P.M.EXPRESS correspondent visited Ipaja Police Station, the DPO was said to have gone on routine security monitoring in the area.

However, Police sources said the matter has been transferred to the SCID, Panti, Yaba, for further investigation and both parties were referred to Panti by the DPO over the matter, which was slated to further date for investigation.

