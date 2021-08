This week eviction of three housemates from BBNaija 2021 shocked most people. No one would have expected that Maria would have been evicted. Others that got evicted are Sammie and JMK. If four housemates were to be evicted, Pere would have gone home too. It was a narrow escape for him.

Pere real name is Pete Egbi. He is from Warri, Delta State. According to his biography, the BBNaija housemate js is 35 years old.

Like this: Like Loading...