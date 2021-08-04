‘How Police Wrongly Paraded My Father As ESN Member’! – Lady Cries Out (Photos)

As shared by a Facebook user Chimaka Cynthia Duruigbo, her father a bike man operating in the orlu axis is among the alleged ESN members paraded by the men of the Nigeria Police force.

The old man went missing for sometime now after going out in search of a daily bread not knowing he was picked up by the police and his motorcycle burnt to ashes.

Is this fair my good people

NIGERIAN POLICE WHY���

This is my father ANTHONY ONYEKWERE DURUIGBO, I just don’t know where to start from, Have u seen how Nigerian police is operating my father was on His way to buy something at orie okporo market in orlu ooo and we waited and waited for him, he didn’t come home, not knowing that the so called Nigerian police stopped him and burnt his byke and abducted him for no just reason ���… Now this is where they took him to, tagging an old innocent man a name that he knows nothing about���… Is this how innocent people are been framed up on a daily basis ���� Friends!! Nigerians!! pls speak up for my father�� I am tired of the Nigerian police and their operation ��

Pls help me keep sharing it���



