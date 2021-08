Hello Nairalanders. So I was gifted some food items. I just noticed that among them, 5 cartons of indomie and 5 cartons of Honeywell Macaroni both carry a ‘best before date’ of 2mnts ago (1st June 2021 and 3rd June 2021 respectively). How safe will it be for us to consume them? Or should we just dispose them off? Thanks

