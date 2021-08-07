How The Nigerian Police Detained An Innocent Disabled Man For 43 Days

Chijioke Nwachukwu is into phone charging business with his brother at toll gate Ogere-Remo, until 25/06/21 when a certain man came to charge his phone in their shop with his servant named Ahmed. He charged him #100 to charge the Phone, collect the money and gave him tally for identification. The man left with his servant (Ahmed) who later on come back with the Tally to collect his boss phone which was given to him without delay. Later in the night, his boss came looking for the same phone which has been collected by his boy. Before you know what’s happening, Chijioke was arrested with Police from Toll gate Police post Ogere-Remo. He was detained while the police shop for the boy who collected the phone from Chijioke, who is not only physically but mentally challenged as well.

They brought in the 1st suspect whom Chijioke denied being the one that collected the phone ; but as usual the police clamped him into the same detention facility with Chijioke. Chijioke kindreds and brother made frantic efforts on how to get the said Ahmed who collected his boss Phone.

As luck would have it, he was arrested through the help of some soldiers. Upon being handed over to the police, Chijioke identified him as the man whom he gave his boss phone to. His own boss upon arrival, accused him of having stolen from him before. To the suspects, Particularly Chijioke and his people, this is a simple case that he must be released without delay. But the police as usual, clamped 3 of them into one tiny cell with other inmates. All of them were detained from that 25th June to 30th June when police threatened to arraign them in court if they failed to pay for the cost of the missing phone pegged at #300, 000.00.

They took 3 of them as if they were going to court on the 29th ; only for Ahmed, the one that allegedly collected the phone from Chijioke to offer police #150, 000.00 to gain his freedom.

Having brought them back to the station, Inspector John, the IPO & Prosecutor in this case told Chijioke people to look for the balance of #150, 000.00 to pay up the phone owner. We don’t have any money to pay, that’s why our brother has been in detention with you, the people responded. To their greatest suprise, police released the other two suspects and brought Chijioke to the Iperu Magistrate Court for arraignment on the 306 /21; but such could not be since Chijioke is not in tune with the language of the Court. This handicap earned him a remand Order at the Sagamu Correctional facility till yesterday where we formally appeared on the matter Pro bono for the defence but before proceeding ; we informed the court that the Prosecutor has refused to give us the proof of evidence, even the charge sheet, submitting that it’s a violation of section 36 (6) of CFRN, 1999 as Amended.

The court cautioned them in a very light tone but the inspector went ahead to inform the court that they are withdrawing MIPE /50C/2021 COP VS CHIJIOKE NWACHUKWU due to the fact that the complaint has lost interest in the case

That the complaint is on his way to come and inform the court of his intention to withdraw , necessitating the matter being stood down. When the court has exhausted all there is in the cause list, the matter was called again around 2:30pm without any complaint in sight ; only the cop to inform the court that he has given him the go ahead to withdraw the charge as laid. Thus, he applied for the withdrawal to the court. Charge strike off, Chijioke regained his liberty which has been restrained pending arraignment for the past 43 days both at the police Station & prison.

We as lawyers should do more by squeezing time out of our busy schedule, to help the less privileged who’ve been trapped by the lawlessness which Nigerian Police represents. We made effort on getting the required interpreter which has forestalled the proceeding

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1423609338074124294.html

