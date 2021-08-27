How Ayade’s Aide ‘General Iron’ Was Killed

Governor Ayade’s former security aide ‘General Iron’ killed in gun battle with security operatives three weeks after he was sacked.

A combined team of soldiers and vigilante have killed Thomas Obi Tawo, aka General Iron, the former Special Adviser on Forestry Security to the Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade.

It would be recalled that Iron was recently sacked following several complaints of misconduct including allegedly assaulting a former lawmaker.

It was gathered that General Iron was shot dead in a gun battle with soldiers and the vigilante in Boki Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, August 26.

According to CrossRiverWatch, Ogep Osokom and Oku communities divided General Iron’s lifeless body into two. Ogep Osokom took from waist up while Oku took the lower part. .

At press time, two of his boys identified as Atanda Musa and Osama, were said to have also been killed.

A Senior Correspondent with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) George Odok Jnr, also confirmed the death of Iron.

“He was deadly, he had blood stains round his body. He forcefully made himself a political leader. He burnt those he perceived were witchcraft, he became a small god overnight, he colonised the oil palm estate to his private entity, he never wanted any opposition or any rival around his neighbourhood, he became a commander of a militia, he threatened to kill a majority of the people in his area,” Odok wrote.

“His boys were brandishing AK47 at will without any confrontation, he threatened the peace of the entire Boki LGA, he barnished some residents of his community from their ancestral homes, etc. On this faithful day, August 26, Thomas Obi, who was populary called General Iron, was killed, with the same sword he has used to kill others. May peace reign again in Boki nation.”

