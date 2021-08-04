Hushpuppi: Abba Kyari Appears Before DIG Egbunike Panel, Defends Himself

By Kingsley Omonobi

Former Head of Police Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari, currently on suspension on Tuesday appeared before the Special Investigation Panel, headed by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in-charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Joseph Egbunike.

Sources said the SIP which is sitting at the Force headquarters Conference room had DCP Kyari presenting his defence to the indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the US to the SIP members until about 9 pm on Tuesday night.

Following the constitution of the panel by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, the panel had a meeting on Monday but commenced proceedings on Tuesday.

Kyari is under investigation for his alleged involvement in a $1.1m Internet fraud perpetrated by fraudster, Abbas Ramon, popularly known as Hushpuppi, and five others.



