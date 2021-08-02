Hushpuppi: Abba Kyari Appears Before Four-Man Panel This Week

THE suspended Head of the Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, may appear before the Special Investigation Panel probing his alleged involvement in a $1.1 million Internet fraud this week.

The Police Service Commission on Sunday suspended Kyari, from service.

This was sequel to the recommendation of Kyari’s suspension by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, on Saturday.

The PSC stated that Kyari’s suspension took effect from Saturday (July 31) and would subsist pending the outcome of the investigation in respect of his indictment by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The commission also directed the IG to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action, according to a statement by the PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, titled, ‘FBI indictment: PSC suspends DCP Abba Kyari, directs IGP to furnish it with information on further developments.’

The commission’s decision which was conveyed in a letter with reference, PSC/POL/D/153/Vol/V/138 to the IG on Sunday, was signed by Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Commissioner 1 in the commission on behalf of the PSC Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, who is on leave.

It read in part, “The Police Service Commission has suspended Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head, Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force from the exercise of the powers and functions of his office.”

The IG had recommended the immediate suspension of Kyari from the police pending the outcome of an ongoing internal investigation into his indictment for alleged involvement in a $1.1 million internet fraud by the FBI.

The IG, in a letter to the PSC, dated July 31, 2021, noted that the recommendation for Kyari’s suspension was in line with the internal disciplinary processes of the Force.

A Special Investigation Panel comprising four senior police officers, headed by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in-charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Joseph Egbunike, was also set up to investigate the allegations against the DCP.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the Force spokesman, Frank Mba, titled, ‘FBI indictment: IGP recommends suspension of DCP Abba Kyari’.

The FBI criminal complaint lodged at the United States District Court in California had listed Abass Ramon, aka Hushpuppi and Kyari among six suspects indicted in a $1.1 million international fraud conspiracy.

The other suspects include AbdulRahman Juma (Abdul); Vincent Kelly Chibuzo (Kelly); Rukayat Motunrayo Fashola (Morayo); and Bolatito Tawakalitu Agbabiaka (Bolamide).

The IG in the statement said Kyari’s suspension was expected to create an enabling environment for the Special Investigation Panel to carry out its investigations into the weighty allegations against him without interference.

It read, “The SIP, inter alia, is to undertake a detailed review of all the allegations against DCP Abba Kyari by the US Government as contained in relevant documents that have been availed the NPF by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

https://punchng.com/hushpuppi-suspended-kyari-appears-before-four-man-panel-this-week/