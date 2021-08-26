I Am Ready To Get Married – Sultry Actress, Inem Peter Tells Eligible Bachelors

By: Illikannu Donald Chukwuma

Nollywood actress, Inem Peter has put out an announcement that she is ready to settle down and eligible bachelors should approach her.

In a post she shared on her Instagram page, the actress set her pride aside to reveal that she is ready to be a respectful and dutiful wife to her husband.

According to her, she woke up this morning craving a husband and is willing to do anything for him. She further added that she is willing to lose weight if he doesn’t like her present weight, as long as he gets married to her.

The movie star wrote,

“I woke up this morning wanting a husband. I beg oo I am ready.

Where are all those men in need of a wife? Please I am ready ooo!

Am ready to wash your clothes 3 times a week, serve you in the house and the other room just how you want it.

I am ready to cook your meal 3-4 times a day. No stale food, no microwave no warming. Please come and use me. I am all yours!”



See her post below,

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CTB4TBZLfqP/

