Nigerian footballer, Ahmed Musa took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his daughter’s birthday, IgbereTV reports.

He shared her photos with the caption;

” I can’t keep calm because my baby girl is a year older today. You light up every room you walk in with your lovely smile, ever so caring and my treasure. I wish you a wonderful birthday because you deserve it and so much more. Daddy loves you ❤️”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSKr56qBO9y/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print