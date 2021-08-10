Benue state governor Samuel Ortom has vowed not to return to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, which brought him to power in the 2015 general election, Newspremises reports.

The governor made the clarification on Monday night during a news programme on Channels TV.

Recall that there have been speculations that Ortom and other governors elected under the platform of the PDP were making moves to join the ruling party.

But Ortom, while answering questions bothering on alleged plan to dump the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said APC has completely destroyed the country.

He said he has no reason to leave the PDP, insisting that he is comfortable with the party.

According to him, “How can I go back to APC that has completely destroyed Nigeria? I’m very comfortable with the PDP”.

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/i-have-no-plan-to-dump-pdp-for-apc-governor-ortom/

